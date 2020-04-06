Lynnette Caroline Olson, 81

Lynnette Caroline Olson passed away on March 30, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born September 27, 1938 in Baudette, MN the daughter of Ira (Slim) and Edith (McAnnany) Brazie.

Lynn graduated from Baudette High School, Class of 1956. Following graduation, she moved to St. Paul, MN to room with her childhood friend and classmate, Eunice (Larson) Hadlich. She worked at a nearby Montgomery Ward in ladies clothing. While living in St. Paul, Lynn was introduced to Eunice’s cousin, Gordy Olson. They soon fell in love and married in 1957. Living in the Twin Cities area, they eventually built their own home in Anoka in 1965. Lynn worked for a short time at Federal Cartridge Ammunition. Lynn enjoyed all the visitors who traveled to the “cities” from the “north”. There was always company at the family home.

In 1983, Lynn & Gordy sold their home in Anoka and moved to Alaska with their two youngest children to be near their new granddaughter, Krysta. After 18 months, they moved to the Olson family homestead in Pitt, MN. In later years, Lynn cleaned homes and was a caregiver to her long-time friend Myrtle (Carlson) Larson.

Lynn had a sense of humor and was soft hearted. She was an avid reader and a fan of the ID channel. She enjoyed gardening, canning & was a wonderful cook. With her son, Brendan, they would often go looking for wildlife and birds on back roads and woods. Lynn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Duane (Ozzie) Brazie. Surviving in addition to her husband, Gordy, are her daughters, Marti (Wayne) Carlson and Caroline Olson of Baudette; sons, Troy Olson of Breckenridge, MN and Brendan Olson of Baudette; granddaughter, Krysta (Brayton) Johnson and grandchildren, Alivia and Zane of Blooming Prairie, MN ; one brother, Bill (Joan) Brazie of Courtenay, British Columbia; many nieces, nephews and other relatives