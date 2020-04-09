City to retire old siren

| | 0

“Sept. 7, 1942 – “A new fire siren to be erected on the roof of Village Hall was ordered.” So states “Portrait of Progress – a History of Karlstad, Minnesota,” a book compiled in 1980 by the Karlstad Jubilee Committee – in a section entitled, “Village Council Meetings.”

A new siren will soon replace the old siren, which has served the community for over seventy-eight years.

City officials, who have knowledge of the siren, say it’s “worn out” and can’t be repaired another time; something is wrong with the control.

Jeremy Folland, representing the Karlstad Fire Department, brought the need of a new siren to the attention of the Karlstad City Council at its January 2020 meeting.

At that meeting, he suggested they purchase a rotating siren for a cost of $11,250, noting Department of Agriculture Funding would be available to pay for one-half of it.

Memories of the siren’s service to the community will remain. City council member George Hultgren related that a curfew for children once existed in Karlstad; consequently the siren would blow each evening at 10 pm. He noted that John Sollund served as a policeman in the community at the time and would tell children to go home or actually bring them home if they were out and about after the specified time.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment