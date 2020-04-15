Predators play virtual toss
The Grand Cities Lacrosse players put together a virtual toss game over the weekend, from their own homes. It is such a GREAT way to keep our athletes here in town connected even though they can’t be together.
GCLAX Boosters/Board families wish everyone a happy spring. Go Predators
Posted by Brian Dahl on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
