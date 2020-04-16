Badger School honors seniors as part of “Be the Light” campaign

At 8:20 pm—20:20 military time— on Friday, April 10, the lights at the football field in Badger were turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. The scoreboard showed the fourth quarter and the time showed 20:20. This event, part of the “Be the Light” campaign, recognized the seniors who had the end of their final high school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some unexpected guests— members of the Badger Class of 2020— walked on to the field in their graduation caps and gowns and stood for a group photo, keeping social distancing guidelines in mind. They took smaller group photos closer to the scoreboard, again keeping social distancing in mind, before the lights turned off. The seniors were not invited to this event, but planned on their own as a class to make an appearance.

According to Dean of Students Stacey Warne, this movement started in Texas and has spread throughout the country. As he explained, this movement is meant to provide a “beacon of hope” during this COVID-19 pandemic and honor the Class of 2020. This movement has reached Minnesota, as many local schools turned on their stadium lights on April 6. Warne said the school plans to turn the lights on once a week as part of this campaign.

“(This is) just as a reminder to us all (that) the school year is still going on and we still have kids working hard, working towards getting their grades,” Warne said. “And it’s just kind of a cool thing.”

Warne reported how currently “pretty much everything” is suspended. By order of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, schools have been closed through May 4. Warne explained how he and Badger Superintendent/Principal Kevin Ricke have been in contact with other area principals, listening to ideas related to different events, such as Prom and Graduation.

“We’re paying attention to those things at this time,” Warne said.

