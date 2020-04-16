Highway 2B Sorlie Bridge to open at 3 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the opening of the Highway 2B Sorlie Bridge over the Red River in East Grand Forks. It has been inspected by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Transportation and is safe to open to motorists. Additional load limits and weight restrictions are in effect and the bridge may not be able to accommodate some oversize vehicles or farm equipment.

As the water receded and exposed the driving surface, MnDOT crews conducted routine maintenance activities in order to take advantage of the closure and not further impact motorists in the near future.

MnDOT crews continue to monitor water levels along with the remaining highway segments that are closed due to flooding. Highways impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.

The highways in northwestern Minnesota that remain closed due to flooding include:

· Highway 1 from Oslo to CR 17

· Highway 175 between North Dakota and CR 34, west of Hallock

· Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11

· Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border

· Highway 102 northwest of Fertile from Hwy 32 to CR 44

Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.