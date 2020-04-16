Update on COVID-19 in Kittson County and Kittson Healthcare

Kittson County has now recorded their first positive case of COVID-19. The patient was seen at one of our clinics with symptoms of fever and headache. The patient was tested at a different facility and we were notified last night that the patient tested positive.

We have been in conference with the Minnesota Department of Health and will be following up with the patient and staff that have been exposed.

Since we now have confirmed community transmission it is our recommendation that county citizens wear some type of face covering when out in the community. This can be any fabric face covering such as a scarf or a bandana if you do not have a facemask.

We also continue to stress frequent handwashing, maintaining social distancing of 6 feet, staying home when you are sick, covering your cough and frequent disinfecting of frequently used surfaces.

We remind the county residents that 80% of individuals who have contracted the COVID-19 virus will have mild or NO symptoms.

Stay safe, Kittson County!!