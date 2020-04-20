Bernadine “Dena” Pulczinski

It is with great sadness to announce that Dena Ann Pulczinski has passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 74. It is with great sadness to announce that Dena Ann Pulczinski has passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 74.

She will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed scrap-booking family photos, reading, collecting bells and other keepsakes, and cleaning her spotless house. But more than anything, she loved being with her family and friends.

Dena was retired after 28 years of work at Polaris.

She will be forever remembered and loved by her husband (Leroy), two daughters (Sharon and Vicki), two sons (Scott and Dale), and four grandchildren (Mia, Kiera, Leonardo and Nicholas), as well as her many friends and extended family members.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 17 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in Greenbush with Father George Noel, officiating.

Messages of condolence may be sent directly to the family at 367 Old Highway 11 East, Greenbush, MN 56726.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.