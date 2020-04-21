Arden Hoff, 80, of rural Oslo, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Valley Senior Living on 42nd, Grand Forks, ND.

Arden Clarence the son of Clarence and Emma ( Bergman) Hoff, was born on October 10, 1939, in Oslo, MN. He was raised on the family farm in Oak Park Township, attending school in Alvarado and graduating from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston in 1957. In September of that year, Arden was married to Sharon Dahlin. He worked construction with his in-law, building roads and dikes in Grand Forks. He eventually moved back to his family’s farm, where he worked the land until he retired in 2001. At the beginning, his dad kept milk and beef cows. These were phased out over the years so Arden could focus on farming alone.

Arden’s great passion in life was hunting; and not just for deer. Over the years, he traveled the world, claiming trophy specimens from several continents. One trip lasted six months. Arden returned home with numerous mounts (which traveled with him from his house to his senior apartment) and awards, including one for having 22 trophies on a single safari.

Arden also enjoyed fishing (as evidenced by his gigantic marlin mount), and particularly enjoyed history. He was able to remember most of what he read and could hold his own on any number of subjects. Arden was blessed to keep his mind until the end, despite his failing health.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Gowan of Mesa, AZ, and Laurie (Gale) Pawlowski of Mahnomen, MN; sister, Lola Gowan; grandchildren, Jeremy (Nadine) Gowan, Tyler (Ashley) Pawlowski, and Brianne (Nolan) Belle; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Afton, Grey, Jayce, Alivia, and Elise; and his ex-wife, whom he still counted among his friends, Sharon Driscoll.

Arden was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Arden Hoff; grandson, Joshua Craig Gowan; son-in-law, James Gowan; and sisters, Cleone Doggett and Yvonne Kamholz.

