Lake of the Woods (Minn) County Board Proceedings March 31, 2020

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

MARCH 31, 2020

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof, and Cody Hasbargen. Present by phone were: Commissioners: Joe Grund and Ed Arnesen. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney James Austad, County Emergency Management Director Jill Hasbargen-Olson, County Sheriff Gary Fish and Mike Hovde.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the agenda. For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None

COVID-19 UPDATE-County Emergency Management Update-Jill Hasbargen-Olson, Emergency Management Director, provided an update. Working on a memorandum of understanding with local lodging facilities: Walleye Inn, Walleye Retreat and Baudette Motel. These lodging facilities could be used by individuals who need to quarantine or for hospital overflow, if a need was to arise. The old arena can be used as a designated area to screen/test for COVID-19. If extra hospital beds are needed, 27 cots are available. Working on transportation plans with Helgeson Funeral Homes. No confirmed cases in Lake of the Woods County.

County Human Resources Update-Savanna Slick, Human Resources Director, presented a Lake of the Woods County Public Health Emergency-COVID-19 Employee Quarantine Policy for approval. Slick also talked about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and benefits it offers to employees impacted by COVID-19. Slick will provide a tracking resource to the various department timekeepers to share with staff. Employees should be tracking activities affected by the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the Lake of the Woods County Public Health Emergency- COVID-19 Employee Quarantine Policy. For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None

Other-Motor Vehicle Services offered at the County will be unavailable starting on Monday, March 30, due to the shelter-in-place order. County Attorney James Austad said that court cases will continue with safety precautions in place. A public line will be available to call into the hearings. Board members are hearing concerns and questions from constituents about the Wheelers Point access. Community based recreation is allowed during the shelter-in-place order, but not all people define “local” the same way.

OTHER AREAS OF CONCERN-Proposed Law Enforcement Center-In discussions with Representative Matt Grossell regarding the local sales tax for the proposed Law Enforcement Center. With the current public health emergency, there is concern among the Board that it may not be a good time for the local sales tax to be on the ballot. Representative Grossell suggested that the Board write a letter to the legislators, governor and the Department of Corrections to see if there are options to extend the timeline for the proposed Law Enforcement Center.

Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve writing a letter to the legislators, governor and the Department of Corrections to see if there are options to extend the timeline for the proposed Law Enforcement Center. For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 10:05 a.m.

Attest: April 14, 2020

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

APRIL 3, 2020

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Jon Waibel, Joe Grund, and Cody Hasbargen. Present by phone were: Commissioners: Buck Nordlof and Ed Arnesen. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney James Austad, and Mike Hovde.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the agenda. For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None

COVID-19-Accesses-Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried as follows: For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None.

RESOLUTION PROTECTING ALL CITIZENS COVID-19 RESOLUTION NO. 20-04-01

WHEREAS; the COVID-19 Pandemic Virus is impacting the Lake of the Woods County and its’ businesses; and WHEREAS; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s office has issued a reminder that the exemption to the Stay at Home order allowing outdoor recreation isn’t a blank check to travel; and WHEREAS; MN State officials say the spirit of the “Stay-at-Home” order is that people not travel outside their communities for recreation, even if the letter of the law doesn’t state that. That means don’t get on the highway and drive across the state or the country to go fishing; and WHEREAS; Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) officials have started using the term “community” to describe where people should be outdoors during the order, as in “only in your own community”. DNR conservation officers have been using the term and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen posted it on social media; and WHEREAS; “The bottom line is this: Folks have to use common sense on what is close to home,’’ said Kim Pleticha, Assistant Communications Director for the DNR. “This is hard on everyone. All Minnesotans have cherished outdoor traditions, but those traditions are going to have to be on hold right now.”; and WHEREAS; “To save lives, we need as many Minnesotans to stay at home as possible. The exemptions are meant to be narrow and allow for the continuation of critical health and safety functions. Although the executive order doesn’t prohibit traveling for outdoor recreation, the Governor strongly urges all Minnesotans to stay close to their primary residences,” the statement noted. “If people do go out, they are asked to maintain strict social distancing. Staying home helps protect your neighbors from spreading COVID-19 and also avoids crowding rural medical facilities. Avoiding this kind of travel makes us all safer and healthier.” WHEREAS; Several Minnesota and Wisconsin counties have already taken action urging usually cherished tourists and part-time residents to stay away until COVID-19 passes, saying residents don’t want to be exposed and noting their small-town medical resources are ill-equipped to handle a major outbreak of disease. WHEREAS; Lake of the Woods County of Commissioners requests all citizens to follow Governor Walz’s “Stay-at Home” order to keep our local citizens and the general public healthy; and THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED; Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, in following Governor Walz’s order and Minnesota Administrative Rules No. 6110.3700, Subpart 9, are closing surface waters in front of all public accesses to Lake of the Woods and Rainy River including Wheelers Point (150’W x 30’D) and Wabanica (30’W x 20’D), effective Friday, April 3, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. until Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., and will be addressed at weekly COVID-19 meetings.

Commissioners: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 1:25 p.m.

Attest: April 14, 2020

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

APRIL 7, 2020

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof and Cody Hasbargen. Present by phone were: Commissioners: Ed Arnesen and Joe Grund. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney James Austad, County Sheriff Gary Fish, Emergency Management Director Jill Hasbargen-Olson, County Engineer AJ Pirkl, and Mike Hovde.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the agenda. For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None

COUNTY ENGINEER-Approval of Bids-CSAH 31 to KGM $613,741.65, Bostic/JD 28 to Wright Construction $226,115.50.

Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the bids for CSAH 31 to KGM with a bid of $613,741.65 and for Bostic/Judicial Ditch 28 to Wright Construction with a bid of $226,115.50. For: Commissioner: Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel; Against: None

COVID-19 UPDATE-County-Emergency Management Update-No new updates. County employees can continue to work on FEMA ICS classes. Sheriff -No new updates. Fishing/Guiding/Lodging Services-The Board is in communication with the Governor’s Office about questions from constituents regarding offering services during the stay-at-home order. Lodging facilities are asking if they can rent rooms to fisherman and some fishing guides would like to start their operations. Property Taxes-The Board discussed property taxes and are waiting to see if the state will be addressing property taxes statewide. Add property taxes to next board meeting agenda. Motor Vehicle-Motor Vehicle services are now considered essential and the county can assist customers by mail and through the drop box. Renewals will be mailed to the customer. Driver’s License services will remain closed. Proposed Law Enforcement Center-The Department of Corrections will be reviewing project delays/extensions due to COVID-19 on a case by case basis, no need to submit a letter at this time.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 9:20 a.m.

Attest: April 14, 2020

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

MARCH 24, 2020

PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 24 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen and Ed Arnesen. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney James Austad, Jaime Boretski-LaValla and Mike Hovde.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Legislation pertaining to the Law Enforcement Center, MIS to provide update on computers and additional call-in numbers for today’s meeting.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of March 10, 2020.

Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes of March 20, 2020.

SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $4,187.68, Commissioners Warrant’s $1,940.26, Commissioners Warrant’s $37,042.54.

Sanford Thief River Falls Contract-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of service contract with Sanford Health Network North dba Sanford Behavioral Health Center and for Commissioner Jon Waibel to sign the same.

AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $58,930.30; Road & Bridge $10,145.61; County Development $500.00; Natural Resource Enhancement $2,400.00; Solid Waste $20,647.58; EDA $765.33.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 3/24/2020 For Payment 3/27/2020

Vendor Name Amount

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 8,593.81

Code 4 Services,Inc 10,942.25

Compudyne, Inc 12,500.00

Counties Providing Technology 3,751.00

Election Systems & Software, Inc 2,344.90

Grant’s Mechanical 2,247.73

Holen Electric 7,200.00

Mar-Kit Landfill 13,237.00

Minnesota Secretary Of State 3,942.50

Northland Business Systems 3,164.77

Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 2,400.00

Woody’s Service 2,435.67

9 Payments less than 2000 20,629.19

Final Total: 93,388.82

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: March 11, 2020 for $149,684.40, March 11, 2020 for $27,674.

Bank Signature Cards-Wells Fargo Signature Cards Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Stacy Novak, and Chair Jon Waibel to sign the Wells Fargo signature card for account numbers 3908, 6724, 5716, 6372 and 3100 and to remove Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Dawn Christianson from the accounts effective 4/01/2020.

River Wood Bank Signature Cards-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Stacy Novak, and Chair Jon Waibel to sign the River Wood Bank signature card and to remove Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Dawn Christianson from the account effective 4/01/2020.

Border State Bank Signature Cards-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Stacy Novak, and Chair Jon Waibel to sign the Border State Bank signature card for account number 2404 and to remove Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Dawn Christianson from the account effective 4/01/2020.

Wells Fargo Motor Vehicle Checking Account-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Erik Tange, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Jaime Boretski-LaValla and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Connie Nesmith for account number 5502 effective 04/01/2020.

Dawn Christianson Retirement-Resolution-Year of Service Recognition-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Jon Waibel and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE Dawn Christianson RESOLUTION 2020-03-04 Whereas: Dawn Christianson has served the residents of Lake of the Woods County since March 31, 1986 as Lake of the Woods County Deputy Auditor/Treasurer; Whereas: Dawn has resigned from Lake of the Woods County service effective March 31, 2020 with thirty-four years of service; Now Therefore, Be it Resolved: That Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Dawn for her dedicated service and best wishes to her; The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Approval of Feedlot Annual Report-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the 2019 County Feedlot Officer Annual Report.

COUNTY HIGHWAY/LANDFILL-RFP for Soil Borings-AJ Pirkl, County Engineer, requested permission to send out an RFP for soil borings on upcoming projects, looking at approximately 120 soil borings, most at 5 to 6 feet deep. It was the consensus of the Board to proceed with the RFP for soil borings.

SEH Contract for Landfill Permit-AJ Pirkl, County Engineer, informed the Board that the cost for the new landfill permit will be $37,000. It was the consensus of the Board to proceed.

MNDOT Detour Agreement-Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously the following: RESOLUTION APPROVING MnDOT DETOUR AGREEMENT No 1036553 RESOLUTION NO. 20-03-05 IT IS RESOLVED, that Lake of the Woods County enter into MnDOT Agreement No. 1036553 with the State of Minnesota, Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for the following purposes: To provide for payment by the State to the County for the use of County State Aid Highway No. 6, County State Aid Highway No. 8, and County State Aid Highway No. 2 as a detour route during the construction to be performed upon, along and adjacent to Trunk Highway No. 172 from the junction with Trunk Highway No 11 to Wheelers Point under State Project No. 3904-24 (Trunk Highway 172=140). IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that the County Board Chair Jon Waibel and the County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson are authorized to execute the Agreement and any amendments to the Agreement.

Highway Update- AJ Pirkl, County Engineer, discussed options to invest state aid and construction budget dollars. It was determined that dollars from the construction budget may be the better option to invest. It was the consensus of the board to invest construction budget dollars with interest earned to be kept in the County Highway Budget. Plans were submitted for the 1st Ave project. A concern was brought to the Board regarding Ditch 1, the area in question is a private culvert and is not County owned.

RECESS-The Board took a brief recess and reconvened the meeting at 9:55 a.m.

SPRING FISHING DISCUSSION WITH KOOCHICHING COUNTY-Commissioners from Koochiching and Lake of the Woods Counties met, by conference call, to discuss concerns raised by constituents regarding COVID-19 and spring fishing. Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to close all County controlled Right of Ways that provide access along the Rainy River effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020 until further notice.

COVID-19 UPDATE-Jill Hasbargen-Olson, Emergency Management Director, provided an update: First Lutheran Church in Baudette will coordinate volunteers to help those in need; Emergency plans are being reviewed with mortuary services in Roseau; ICS classes are required for federal reimbursement; Conducting testing of Code Red messaging system; Reaching out to the NWA to assist them in emergency planning; A minimal amount of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is available for law enforcement; No confirmed cases in Lake of the Woods County; Exposure could be 14 days and 14-17 days for symptoms to begin, while the person is contagious the entire time; Prepare for a shelter-in-place order from the Governor.

UPDATE ON COUNTY COMPUTERS-Peder Hovland, MIS Director, provided an update on computers for employees, who are needing to work from home due to COVID-19. New, already imaged, computers are being shipped and should be here tomorrow. Also discussed using WebEx for future board meetings.

LEGISLATION PERTAINING TO PROPOSED LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER-The Board discussed the timeliness of the proposed local sales tax given the current situation with COVID-19. The local sales tax request for the proposed Law Enforcement Center is expected to be on the legislative docket for April 14th.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 11:50 a.m.

Attest: April 14, 2020

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel

Publish April 22, 2020