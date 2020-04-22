Lake of the Woods (Minn) School District #390 Proceedings April 27, 2020

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390

April 27, 2020

Board of Education Meeting, 7:00 PM

Remotely Via Zoom, YouTube Live

Due to the declared health pandemic, shelter in place order, and the declared state of emergency in Lake of the Woods County, and pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.021, April school board meetings will be held by teleconference or other electronic means. Public comment for the working session or regular school board meeting on April 27, 2020 may be submitted electronically at https://lakeofthewoodsschool.org/school-board/ or emailed to [email protected] , no later than Monday, April 27th by 12:00 PM. The public is encouraged to watch Board meetings online. Board Meetings will be live streamed on Youtube at lotw School Youtube Thank you for your understanding.

Board Meeting Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Approval of Minutes

b. Approval of Invoices and Statements

c. Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments

i. Resignations

1. Rob Perala- Science Teacher, Robotics coach

ii. Retirements

1. Colleen Stanton- Kindergarten Teacher

iii. Appointments

1. Jeremy Weiland – Social Studies Teacher

2. Naysha Vesley – Special Education Teacher

5. Board Presenters

6. Written Communications

7. Old Business

a. Approval of Third Reading and Adoption of Policies:

i. Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety Policy

ii. REMOVAL of Policy 423A: Activity Passes for School Staff

iii. REMOVAL of Policy 402A: Non-discrimination / HIPPA

b. Approval of Second Reading of policy 524: Internet Acceptable Use and Safety

8. New Business

a. Approve FY21 Achievement & Integration Budget

b. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-23 to accept $200 donation from Moose Club of Baudette for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

c. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-24 to accept $25 donation from Marilyn Erickson for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

d. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-25 to accept $100 donation from The First Congregational Church of Baudette for Angel Fund

e. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-26 to accept $200 donation from Cenex of Baudette for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

f. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-27 to accept $2,600 donation from LakeWood Regional Healthcare Foundation for ADA Filtered Water Stations Project

g. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-28 to accept $50 donation from Gretchen Mehmel and Jeffrey Birchem for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

h. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-29 to accept $140 donation from Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Baudette donation for Backpack Program

i. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-30 to accept $50 donation from Carol and Roger Birkeland for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

j. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-31 to accept $100 donation from VFW Auxiliary Post #723 for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

k. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-32 to accept $100 donation from American Legion Auxiliary of Baudette for Backpack Program

l. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-33 to accept $50 donation from American Legion Auxiliary of Baudette for Ticket to Read Program

m. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-34 to accept $50 donation from Brian and Joyce Palm for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

n. Adopt Resolution 2019/2020-35 to accept $500 donation from Lake of the Woods County for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

o. Approve Herc-u-lift annual inspection quote

p. Approve the Contract Interquest Detection Canines® effective September 2020 through May 2021

9. Other Business

10. Adjourn

Publish April 22, 2020