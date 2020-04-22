Statewide Homemade Mask Drive

Governor Walz and Lt Governor Flanagan recently launched a week-long statewide homemade made drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesotans have been asked to create and deliver homemade masks to their local fire departments this Saturday, April 25 from 10am to 2pm. Fire Departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.

The East Grand Forks drop off location will be the East Grand Forks Fire Station #1 at 415 4th St NW. Thank you for your participation.