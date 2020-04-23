Financial donations needed to help meet community food needs

The HC Community Care Center & Food Pantry needs our community’s help. Since Covid-19 began impacting the greater Grand Forks area in March, the HC Community Care Center & Food Pantry, along with other local pantries, has been striving to meet our community’s changing need for food assistance.

Our Care Center typically provides food for 350 households each month. In March, that number jumped to 450 households. Now, more than ever, we are depending on the support of our community to meet our community’s need for food over the coming months.

For safety reasons, the food pantry is not accepting individual food donations at this time. The best way to partner with the Care Center now is through a financial donation or by volunteering. To support the Care Center or join our volunteer team, go to gfcarecenter.org.

Thank you to our volunteers, church and community partners, the Great Plains Food Bank, and to our local business partners who continue to donate hundreds of pounds of fresh food each week. Those businesses include Walmart on 32nd, Walmart on Gateway, Sam’s Club, Simplot, Starbucks on Columbia, Bimbo Bakeries, and Natural Grocers.