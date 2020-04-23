United Free Lutheran holds Easter Sunday Worship service in church parking lot

It was a first for United Free Lutheran in Greenbush when their Easter Sunday worship service was held in the church parking lot on April 12. A blue sky dotted with billowy white clouds added to the beauty of this special day.

“I first heard about the idea of a drive-in service from my former classmate who serves a church in Mankato,” Pastor David Niemela commented. “His church has been holding such services since the outbreak of COVID in Minnesota.

“Matt Green was the first to think of us holding such a service at United. He headed up the preparation by looking into sound equipment, Brian Berg found an FM transmitter to use, and the Worship team, comprised of Lynn Strand, Robin Waage, Joni Wiskow, accompanied by Matt Green on the clavinova, spent time preparing to lead the congregation in song.”

The service was aired live on Facebook and also on radio station 88.3 FM.

Pastor David added, “There were about thirty vehicles in the parking lot plus over sixty parties viewing (the service) on Facebook.”

“It was an encouragement to me and many others that we were still able to worship together on Easter … that Jesus is in fact risen from the dead!” Pastor Niemela remarked.

To see the complete story, read the April 22 issue of The Tribune in print or online.