April 28th, 2020 COVID-19 Situation Update By Editor | April 28, 2020 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts East Grand Forks Coronavirus Victim Talks About Her Battle With The Virus April 28, 2020 | No Comments » Area Ag Businesses Striving Through Difficult Times April 28, 2020 | No Comments » Firemen collect masks April 28, 2020 | No Comments » Bemidji Man Facing Felony Drug Charge In East Grand Forks April 28, 2020 | No Comments » East Grand Forks Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charge & More April 28, 2020 | No Comments »