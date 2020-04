Linda Andersen

In response to a homemade mask drive initiated by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, several firemen were on duty at the fire hall in Karlstad to collect donated masks this past Saturday, April 25.

Three area sewers, Carol Sollund, Barb Braff and Avis Sele, helped the endeavor by contributing a total of 31 masks.

The firemen will give these masks to local congregate living facilities.