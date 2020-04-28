HRA, Baudette (MInn) Agency Plan

Notice

The Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Baudette, Minnesota has developed its Agency Plan in compliance with the Quality Housing & Work Responsibility Act of 1998. It is available for review at the Authority’s office located at 401 W Hamilton Ave N Baudette, Minnesota The Authority’s hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In addition, a public hearing will be held on June 9th , 2020 at the Authority’s Office 401 Westwood Ave at 5:00. The public is invited.