Lake of the Woods (Minn) County Notice of new AT&T tower

Public Notice

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to install a 410-foot self-support lattice tower at Dawson Road NW just west of the intersection with Inlet Road NW, in Angle Inlet, Lake of the Woods County, MN 56711 (49 20 12.0 N / 95 04 27.1 W). The height of the tower will be 121.9 meters above ground level (454 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have a medium-dual system for obstruction lights FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810). AT&T Mobility, LLC welcomes comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Specific information regarding the project is available by contacting EBI Consulting, Project 6120002153-CTJ during normal business hours. Comments must be received at 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at 219-313-5458 within 30 days. Interested persons may also review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1160603. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to EBI Consulting at 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403.