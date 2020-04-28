Notice of Filing for General Election Lake of the Woods (Minn) County

NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 STATE GENERAL ELECTION

LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a state general election will be held in Lake of the Woods County on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The filing period for United States Senator, United States Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals and Judge of the

District Court begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The filing period for Presidential Elector candidates of the United States begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for nonmajor political party candidates and independent candidates. The certification deadline for major political party presidential elector candidates is August 24, 2020.

(Note: Filing offices will be closed Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day, and Friday, July 3, 2020, in observance of Independence Day.)

The place of filing for federal offices is the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155-1299. The place of filing for state offices is with the Office of the Secretary of State or with the county auditor of the county in which the candidate resides.

Candidates may file in person or by mail, if the filing is received during the filing period. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file, during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law. Be aware that the Legislature and/or the Governor may take actions that could affect some of these processes due to the COVID19 situation.

This notice is provided pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.33.

FEDERAL OFFICES

Presidential Electors (Ten)

United States Senator· · ·· (One)

United States Representative for District 7 (One office per district)

LEGISLATIVE OFFICES

State Senator for District 2 (One office per district)

State Representative for District 2A (One office per district)

JUDICIAL OFFICES

Supreme Court:

Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4 (Incumbent: Paul Thissen)

Court of Appeals: (Four Seats)

Appellate offices are elected statewide. Where designated, candidates must reside in the congressional district listed for at least one year.

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3 (2nd Congressional District) (Incumbent: Carol A Hooten)

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 (7th Congressional District) (Incumbent: Randall J. Slieter)

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13 (6th Congressional District) (Incumbent: Jeanne M. Cochran)

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15 (3rd Congressional District) (Incumbent: Kevin G. Ross)

Ninth Judicial District Court (12 Seats)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 2 (Incumbent: Matthew R. Mallie)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 4 (Incumbent: Charles D. Halverson)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 5 (Incumbent: D. Korey Wahwassuck)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 6 (Incumbent: Charles “Chad” H. LeDuc II)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 11 (Incumbent: Anne M. Rasmusson)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 12 (Incumbent: Sarah L. McBroom)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 14 (Incumbent: Robert D. Tiffany)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 15 (Incumbent: Tamara L. Yon)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 18 (Incumbent: Jeffrey S. Remick)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 19 (Incumbent: Jana M. Austad)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 21 (Incumbent: Patricia A. Aanes)

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Seat 22 (Incumbent: Darlene Rivera-Spalla)

COUNTY OFFICES

Candidates for the following offices file with the Lake of the Woods County Auditor-Treasurer, 206 8th Ave SE, Baudette, MN 56623:

County Commissioner for District 2 (4 year term)

County Commissioner for District 4 (4 year term)

County Commissioner for District 5 (4 year term)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 1 (4 year term)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 2 (4 year term)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 5 (4 year term)

Witness my hand and seal this 22nd day of April, 2020

Lorene G Hanson, County Auditor-Treasurer

Lake of the Woods County

22nd day of April, 2020

Publish April 29, May 6, 2020