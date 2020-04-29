Charles A. Frutiger, 90

Private graveside services for Chris A. Frutiger of Baudette, MN will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery in Warroad, MN.

Chris Anthony Frutiger passed away on April 24, 2020 at the LakeWood Health Center at the age of 90.

Chris was born on March 5, 1930 in Warroad, MN to Mathilda (Gauthier) and Robert Frutiger. After his schooling, he served in the U.S. Navy, then worked as a self-employed barber for many years. On November 22, 1949, he married Elaine (Perry) at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad. They raised a family of three sons Larry, Lenny and Les in Edmunds, WA; and daughter, Lori was raised in Baudette, MN. He enjoyed bowling, bird watching and gardening. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his children, Larry, Lenny and Les Frutiger and Lori (Alfred) Alten; grandchildren, Kimberly Frutiger and Keana Frutiger; and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Violet Hicks, Kylar Makwa and Indigo Frutiger and sister, Lillian Fortier.

