Michael A. Simmonds, 66

Michael A. Simmonds, age 66 of Redwood Falls formerly of Williams and Jordan, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. A memorial gathering will be held a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael was born on August 5, 1953, the son of Stanley and Franziska Simmonds. In 2005 after living in Jordan, MN most of his life and raising a family there, he and his wife moved to their cabin on Lake of the Woods (LOW). Mike was happy living at the lake, fishing nearly every day. They moved to a farm near Redwood Falls last year. Since 1987, family and friends fished with Mike on his boat on LOW and he always guaranteed “you will catch at least 100 fish.” Besides fishing walleyes on LOW, he also fished Red Lake, caught a few sunnies on Prior Lake, salmon on Lake Michigan, salmon and halibut in Alaska and took many fly-in trips to Canada with his buddies. We will all miss his famous walleye fish fry’s. Mike’s other passion was hunting. He called in turkeys for his wife, his son, his nephew and many friends, who all successfully left the woods with a turkey for supper. He also hunted ducks, geese in Canada, turkeys in Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri, deer in the Jordan area and near LOW. He hunted elk in Wyoming and pheasants all over Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota. After realizing that his heart would not last, he was truly satisfied he had lived a good life. Mike plowed snow for Scott County for 20 years before retiring. Prior to that he worked in the construction field, building houses and roads.

Mike was always proud of his daughter, his son and son-in-law and all their accomplishments and especially proud of his three grandsons. He will be missed by his wife, Sheri (Kes), of nearly 42 years, his daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Paul Jabs of Minnetonka, MN, his son, Matthew Simmonds of Jordan, MN, his grandsons, Ben, Will and Stanley Jabs, his mother, Franziska Simmonds, and his sister and brother-in-law, Char and Dave Wolf of Jordan, MN and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his dad, Stanley Simmonds, his sister Janice Simmonds, and other aunts, uncles and cousins.