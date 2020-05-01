Gordon Wayne “Gus” Lightfoot, 83

Gordon Wayne “Gus” Lightfoot, Lt. Col. USAF, retired, age 83, passed away April 26, 2020 at Accura Healthcare, Knoxville, IA. Gus’ wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service with military honors will be held on a later date. Gus was born July 21, 1936 and raised in Fort Peck, Montana, the son of John Gordon and Gertrude (Wilkin) Lightfoot.

Gus graduated from Glasgow High School in 1954 and then earned a Master of Science in Geography at Montana State College beginning his USAF career through the ROTC program – graduating in 1962.

Gus was united in marriage to Mary Bergren in 1958 and they were blessed with four children. They divorced in 1975.

Gus’ military service spanned 30 years as a navigator and bombardier on the B-52, flying nearly 400 combat missions during Vietnam. He later was stationed in Germany with NATO forces for four years, before returning to Grand Forks AFB. There, he served as Chief of Intelligence for the 319th Bomb Wing until retiring in 1988.

Gus married Dorothy (Eatinger) Norman in 1978 in Grand Forks. The family remembers many wonderful times gathering together for holidays as well as fun times at the cabin at Movil Lake. Gus was always willing to lend a helping hand to any project. He was loved by his family.

Gus was active in Boy Scouts of America earning his Eagle Scout in 1952. He remained in service as a scout leader for many years, assisting boys with their Eagle Scout badges and supporting the program as a lifelong passion. Gus was an active member of the Northern Lights Model Railroad Club in East Grand Forks, MN and forged many lifelong friendships there.

Dorothy passed away September 3, 2012. Gus reunited with his high school sweetheart, Jennie (Just), and they married on December 12, 2012 and made their home in Knoxville Iowa.

Gus is survived by his wife, Jennie; four children, Gerald (Donna) Lightfoot of Bremerton, WA, John (Lora) Lightfoot of Merced, CA, Gwen (David) Cherf of Merced, CA, and Cathy (Darin) Smith of Bellevue, NE; stepsons, Del (Jane) and John Norman of East Grand Forks, MN; stepdaughters, Terri (Mark) Freeman of Bismarck, ND; Iva (Steve) Rossow, NewPort Richey, FL; daughter in law, Vonnie Norman; sister, Mary Miller of Lovettsville, VA; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Gus is preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Matthew Gordon Lightfoot; and stepson, Ronnie Norman.

Memorials may be given in Gus’ memory to the Northern Lights Railroad Museum, PO Box 654, EGF, MN 56721-0654