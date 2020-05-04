Sherrill E. Zempell, 80

Sherrill E. Zempell of Karlstad, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 3 months and 25 days. Sherrill Elaine Olson Zempel was born January 4, 1940 in Greenbush, Minnesota to Olaf and Ellen (Anderson) Olson. She spent her childhood years in Halma, Minnesota where she attended her first six years of public school. After that her mother home schooled her. Upon completing her education she went to Minneapolis where she was employed as a housekeeper. She returned to Karlstad and began working at the Karlstad Nursing Home. Sherrill worked in housekeeping there for 25 years. She was a member of the Karlstad Baptist Church. Sherrill enjoyed the bible studies and ladies ministries at the church. Working at the nursing kept her very busy and she wasn’t able to attend church functions as much as she would have liked. The past few years she attended the Lake Bronson Covenant Church. Sherrill had one daughter, Carlynn Woody, who lives in Oklahoma. She has three grandchildren that she loved very much, Paula (Cody) Maxwell, Glen Harris III and Andrew Harris in Oklahoma. Sherrill also has two great grandchildren, Vera and Baily Maxwell; and one sister, Karen Olson of Karlstad, MN. She will be missed by her family very much. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; three brothers, David and two infant brothers, Jean Wesley and James Richard.

Private family visitation will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with burial in the Karlstad City Cemetery on Monday, May 4, 2020.