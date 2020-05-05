Doug Norberg, 59

Douglas Norberg, 59, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on Friday, April 10, 2020. Douglas Wayne Norberg was born January 30, 1961 in Karlstad, Minnesota to Clyde and Linda (Zahara) Norberg. He grew up in Lake Bronson and attended school in Karlstad. Douglas worked on area farms for many years and did custodian work at the Maverick in Lake Bronson. He and his brother, Richard, enjoyed hunting and fishing together until Richard’s passing in 1992.

Family members include his sisters, Margie Newman, Lake Bronson and Peggy (Steve) Ingeman, Karlstad; and nephews, Shawn and Cory. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Kathy and brother, Richard. Private graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.