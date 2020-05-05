Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

The lake and river are ice free and are primed for walleye fishing. Lake of the Woods resorts and hotels are welcoming guests back and have implemented a variety of COVID – 19 safety measures within their businesses to ensure guest and employee safety. Lodging is available.

On the south end… The MN Fishing Opener is Saturday, May 9th and Big Traverse Bay is open water. Traditionally, walleyes and saugers will be spread out across the south shore in various schools. The majority of anglers will be catching fish anchored up and jigging with frozen emerald shiners or other minnows. The walleye / sauger limit on LOW and the Rainy River is a combined limit of 6 fish, up to 4 can be walleyes. The slot limit is 19.5″ – 28″ must be released. One walleye can be kept over 28″. Good numbers of pike are being caught in bays. The pike season on LOW never closes.

On the Rainy River… There will be a good population of walleyes in the Rainy River and Four Mile Bay come opening day based on walleyes being caught by sturgeon anglers. The sturgeon bite has been hot with fish over 70″ being caught. The sturgeon “keep season” continues through May 7th. May 8-15 is catch and release only. May 16th the sturgeon season closes until July 1st.

Up at the NW Angle… The US and Canada have agreed to keep the international border shut until May 20th. Residents of the NW Angle and necessary supplies can travel across, others including visitors and land owners for the time being cannot.

Until the border opens, guests can travel across the lake and stay in MN waters. Some resorts are offering transport service across the lake in MN waters to the Angle prior to the border opening. Various south shore resorts are offering parking to guests of NW Angle resorts.

The NW Angle has open water and is prime for the opener. Resorts are prepared and looking forward to the open water season. Most fish will be caught jigging shoreline structure, points and neck down areas. A complete list of lodging and guides available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging