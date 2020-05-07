Daniel Thomas Kimbrough, 53

Daniel Thomas Kimbrough

October 7, 1966 – April 27, 2020

Daniel Thomas Kimbrough was born October 7, 1966, at the Minot Air Force Base Hospital, North Dakota. He left us on April 27, 2020.

Daniel attended school in Warroad, Minnesota, where he graduated with honors in 1985. He attended Bemidji State University where he received a degree in Mass Media. He was a wonderful singer and was in the Concert Choir at the University. He worked at Channel 922 Public TV and Radio for 20 years.

A highlight of Daniel’s life was growing up in Roosevelt surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Daniel was an avid gardener possessing a very green thumb. He could and did grow anything and everything. He loved flowers growing many different kinds of many different colors. His favorite was the Black Eyed Susan. He enjoyed cooking, canning, and being in the great outdoors. Feeding and watching the many varieties of birds that came to his feeders provided hours of entertainment for him. His two loves were his dogs, Lucky (who went away many years ago), and Elvira, a beautiful Pug who died five months ago.

Dan loved his two sisters, Karen Kimbrough of Bemidji and Lisa (Christiansen) Woodard of Navarre, Florida. His nieces and nephews, Devin Christiansen, Caitlin (Brandon) Blocker, Aidan Hopkins, Natasha Smith gave him great pleasure. He also cherished his great niece Alena Blocker. His brother-in-law, Jamie Woodard, was a special friend.

Daniel was preceded in death by grandparents: John and Nettie Hopkins, Arvid and Mildred Christiansen, and his cousin David Crandall.

His Mom and Dad, Steven and Charlotte will greatly miss his beautiful presence in their lives.

Daniel was loved by all who really knew him. All were touched by his gentle spirit.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.

Memorials in his name may be sent to:

The OI Foundation

PO Box 824061

Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061