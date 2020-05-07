Michael Jerome Kasprowicz, 71

Michael Jerome Kasprowicz was born on May 3, 1949, and passed away from natural causes on his 71st birthday, May 3, 2020, in his home at Cherrywood Village, Grand Forks, ND.



Mike Kasprowicz was one of seven children born to Sylvester and Clara (Bukowski) Kasprowicz. He lived with his family on their farm northeast of Strandquist and graduated from Strandquist High School in 1967. Mike was drafted into the army and served in the Vietnam War. He then attended Northland AVTI in Thief River Falls, MN, earning an associate degree in accounting.

Throughout his lifetime, Mike worked as a bookkeeper for Robertson Lumber in Thief River Falls; manager of the Town & Country Restaurant and then manager/owner of Mike’s Hartz in Karlstad, MN; CDL specialist at Marvin Windows in Warroad, MN; and ending his career at Hugo’s Markets in Grand Forks. Mike was an outgoing, friendly man who loved interacting with customers and his many friends throughout his career connections. He also loved to share his potato salad and homemade buns with family and friends, play cards and bingo, work on puzzles, dance, and share lots of laughs with everyone.

In 1972, Mike and Audrey Grandstrand were united in marriage. Matthew Lee was born in 1975, Joshua Michael in 1979, and Abby Beth in 1981. As a family, they enjoyed camping at Florian Park, bonfires and fireworks at Grandpa Dale and Grandma Beth’s farm, drives in the country searching for wildlife while enjoying orange or root beer floats, hunting at the shack and deer camp, and many holidays and visits with family and friends.

Michael Kasprowicz is survived by his sons, Matthew of Drayton, ND, and his family – Hannah, Ellamae, and RaeLee, Joshua (Natasha) of Baudette, MN, and his family – Kenzie and Lincoln; his daughter, Abby of Grand Forks; sister, Mary Carlson of Warren, MN; brothers, Robert (Judy) Kasprowicz of Drayton, and Gabriel (Linda) Kasprowicz of Sartell, MN; sisters-in-law, June Kasprowicz of Karlstad and Jean Kasprowicz of Devils Lake, ND; along with many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Clara; brothers, Roger, Richard, and Leonard “Butch”; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Rita; and brother-in-law, Jerry Carlson.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Date and Time to be Determined, in St. Edward Catholic Church, Karlstad, MN.

VISITATION: One hour prior to Mass.

INTERMENT with MILITARY HONORS: Next to his family members, in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery, Strandquist, MN.

ARRANGEMENTS: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN.