Remedies Bar & Grill adjusts to COVID-19 rules and guidelines

Referring to rules and guidelines put into effect for business places because of COVID-19, Clay Sorteberg, owner and operator of Remedies Bar & Grill remarked, “We knew we were going to be open for food because we are classified ‘essential’. Off-sale is also still available.”

Food take-outs are available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday thru Thursday and Saturdays. Friday nights Remedies is open until 9:00 p.m.

Clay commented, “This schedule will be in place as long as COVID is in effect.”

A full menu of food take-outs is offered. This includes shrimp and chicken baskets, numerous appetizers, homemade pepperoni, chicken alfredo, all-meat pizzas, and a large variety of burgers. Deep fried walleye and deep fried shrimp specials come with a choice of French fries or potato wedges and coleslaw. Added to Friday’s menu and beginning at 5:00 p.m., is the increasingly-popular full rack of ribs with sauce on the side. They are served with baked potato, french fries or potato wedges and coleslaw.

Clay and his helper Charlie Kapphahn have been kept busy working on a remodeling project on the interior of the business establishment.

When time permits, a full staff will be coming back to work full time. Employees are: Candy Carlson, Rondi Riffle, Kendra Wojo, and Lisa Klimek.

“Thanks to the support of our loyal patrons,” Sorteberg said. “We really appreciate it!”

