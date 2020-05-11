School District 676 (Badger, Minn.) Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, March 9, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room 16.

1.

Call to Order at 7:33 P.M.

1. 1.

Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2.

Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne

2.

Visitor Comments

3.

Approval of Agenda

3. 1.

A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Hauger and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the March 9th, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended.

4.

Minutes

4. 1.

Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the February 10th, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger.

5.

Consent Agenda

5. 1.

Pay Bills: Motion by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #60055 through check #60138 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated March 3rd, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

6.

Additional Agenda Items

7.

Communications

7. 1.

Superintendent

7. 1. a.

Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report

As requested by board in previous fiscal year, document is provided on monthly basis.

• Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

o 01 General Fund

o 02 Food Service

o 04 Community Services

o 08 Scholarships

• *see attached

7. 1. b.

Work continues on Academic Calendar for SY2020-2021 for approval at next month’s School Board Meeting (not ready yet)

7. 1. c.

5 Year Trend: Unassigned Fund Balance, Budget-to-Actual, Net Position from Annual Auditor’s Report

* Per request of Board member at February 10th School Board Meeting to be prepared for March 9th School Board Meeting

* One attachment is a summary narrative

* The other attachment contains scans from the Annual Auditor’s Report

* Board Member Christianson indicated there was success in the deficit last school year. There were extra activities for our students and the district paid for the LED Lighting Project which in the long run will save the district money.

7. 1. d.

Bus Driver Sub Pay: Recommend no changes to $66 half-day rate. Recommend increasing full-day rate by $22 per day which means changing from $110 up to $132.

* Due to urgent demand need at this time with subs driving 3 out of 4 daily routes.

* Please refer to attachment with more details

7. 1. e.

Temporary/Long-Term Sub/Interim Transportation Director: Tim Berger is serving in this role (again) since February 16th based on urgent need.

* Tim Berger was previously approved at September 9th School Board Meeting

* Same rate of pay as September-October transition between Luke Nelson and Ryan Olson

* $25.75 per hour which is the same as regular route bus driver pay.

7. 1. f.

Temporary/Long-Term Sub/Interim Building & Grounds Supervisor (Daytime Lead Custodian): Robert (Bob) Glen subbed in this role frequently February 16-28. Bob has been serving in this role based on urgent need since March 2. Recommend an hourly rate of pay $25.00 per hour.

* Robert (Bob) Glen has a current 2-C Boiler License

* Recommend retroactive pay dating back to the start of this payroll cycle on February 16.

7. 1. g.

Short-Term Substitute Part-time Cleaner: Nellie Hagen and Angela Monsrud have stepped up to cover as many school days as possible. There may be occasionally some afternoons and/or nights without coverage.

7. 1. h.

Update of Employment Opportunity Vacancies

* Head of Buildings & Grounds Vacancy: good pool of candidates, waiting on returned application that was faxed to another potential candidate; otherwise ready to schedule interviews.

* Transportation Director Vacancy: ready to schedule interviews

* Bus Driver Vacancies: A small number of applicants are at various levels of obtaining the first important step – getting the Bus Driver’s Permit. Once a candidate has their permit, then the District can be in a better position to move forward in the recommendation for hire process to the School Board.

* Tim Berger is concerned about finding someone that will do the split shift position. Most Transportation Directors are salaried. It was indicated that the Transportation Director could work 172 days a year and be paid 10 hours of overtime a week automatically. Can discuss further at a later date.

* Member Swenson indicated that the routes need to be balanced and restructures to be shorter and more efficient.

* Member Hauger asked why the school district doesn’t require employees to fulfill their contact? The concern is that two key employees left during the school year.

* Interview Committees were chosen. The committee for Transportation Director includes: Jamie Isane, Jeramy Swenson, and Curt Hauger. The committee for Maintenance and Grounds includes: Jamie Isane, Curt Hauger, and Jim Christianson.

* Superintendent Ricke will scan all application and send to board members.

7. 1. i.

Teacher Development & Evaluation (TDE) plan update from Feb. 17 In-Service Day

7. 1. j.

Request to explore establishing a Badger Substitute Shuttle Driver Pay different from regular Badger Shuttle Route Pay.

* Currently pay $20 for shuttle services which takes no more than 1 hour. Member Rhen indicated that it makes sense to have the same pay as GMR.

7. 1. k.

Oral Health Screening, Third Grade only, conducted by MN Dept. of Health March 27th

* Random selection of MN public elementary schools

* Parent/Guardian Opt-Out Letter sent Friday, March 13th, due Friday, March 20th

Information

* More Details in attachments

7. 2.

Dean of Students

7. 2. a.

Student Enrollment-235

7. 2. b.

Participation Numbers for Winter Activities

7. 2. c.

Upcoming Events March 9 – April 13

7. 2. d.

Spring Sport Start Dates

7. 2. e.

COVID-19: Facts and stay up to date regarding coronavirus respiratory illness

Weekly call/webinar 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, from March 4 to May 6 with experts from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to update school nurses, administrators on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and answer questions.

Who are the experts?

MDH = Minnesota Department of Health

CDC = Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

MDE = Minnesota Department of Education

8.

Reports

8. 1.

Accept Cash Report through February 29th, 2020 subject to audit. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

8. 2.

Board acceptance of donations to the School. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger and U.C., to accept the following donation(s).

Ottertail Power Company to First Robotics $100

KC’s Market to First Robotics $100

KaeRen Accommodations to First Robotics $100

Mattson Pharmacy to First Robotics $100

Border State Bank to First Robotics $750

Border State Bank to Target $200

Agassiz Insurance to First Robotics $300

Greenbush Pharmacy to First Robotics $150

Central Boiler to First Robotics $250

Badger Jaycees to First Robotics $250

Badger Town and Country to First Robotics $1000

Wikstrom Telephone Company to the Badger School $5,425

9.

Proposed Resolutions March 9th, 2020

9. 1.

Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to approve authorization to seek bids for Annual Audit Services for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Motion seconded by Member Rhen. U.C.

Please refer to working draft (RFP) Request for Proposals

9. 2.

9.3.

Recommended motion: Member Hauger moved to approve Robert (Bob) Glen as Long-Term Sub/Temporary Building & Grounds at a rate of pay at $25.00 per hour. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. U.C.

Member Rhen made a motion to approve increasing the full day sub bus driver rate from $110 to $132 a day. Motion Seconded by Member Dostal. U.C.

10.

Adjourn

A motion was made by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 8:50 P.M. U.C.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting- April 13, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(May 13, 2020)