City of East Grand Forks releases 2nd Survey on proposed Parks & Recreation Facility Improvements





The East Grand Forks Parks & Recreation Department has created a 2nd survey seeking further feedback from residents on the planning for improvements at its City ice arenas and ball fields. An initial online survey, closed on April 6th, provided valuable feedback in the planning process for any facility improvements.

This 2nd survey will take approximately 3-5 minutes to complete and takes a more detailed review of the priorities for each of the facilities being considered for improvements.

The online survey will be available for completion through Friday, May 29th and can be found at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/egfparks2

Local Option Sales Tax proposal update

In January 2020, the City Council of East Grand Forks requested authority from the MN State Legislature to hold a local vote on the use of a 1% Local Option Sales Tax to fund the proposed improvements. In March 2020, representatives from the City of East Grand Forks testified to the MN House of Representatives Tax Committee about importance of these projects for East Grand Forks. A hearing with the MN Senate Tax Committee was scheduled and later cancelled due to COVID-19.

As a result of the COVID-19 situation, all MN Local Sales tax proposals have been put on hold through July 2021, and the MN State Legislature intends to create a committee that further discuss when and how communities can pursue Local Option Sales Tax in future years.

For more information on what our community has done to date in planning for Recreation Facility Improvement projects, please visit https://fip.egf.mn

Survey Results will be shared with Parks & Recreation staff, commission members, and the City Council of East Grand Forks as part of the long-term planning process for improvements at our facilities. For more information, or questions, contact Reid Huttunen at [email protected]

Survey Access: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EGFparks2

Recreation Facility Improvements Info: http://fip.egf.mn