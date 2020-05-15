Local parishes sponsor free bag lunches for students during pandemic

Shortly after it was announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic schools would be closed and not knowing the extent of the shut down, a parishioner of the local Blessed Sacrament church had asked if they could do anything.

“This was prior to the school knowing the extent of the shutdown and making a plan to offer student meals,” Mary Stauffenecker said. “We were able to have our first 100 ‘bag’ lunches available by Wednesday, March 18, the first day students were not at school. These lunches are a supplement and also fill the gap for meals on weekends or holidays when the school is not providing meals.

“Right away we knew we wanted the other parishes, Bethel and United Free, involved to coordinate our efforts. We asked their councils and got immediate approval and commitment to offer lunches until school was back in session or on summer break. It was determined to have the pick-up location at Blessed Sacrament because of its proximity to the school. We wanted it to be convenient for families to pick up the meals to and from picking up things from the school.”

Approximately 75-100 bagged lunches are gone through each week. To date 813 have been packed. It is anticipated that an additional 300 bags will be gone through before summer break making for a total of over 1,100 lunches! Each meal costs about $2.00 to make.

Free sack meals for all kindergarten thru grade 12 students may be picked up anytime between 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church entryway, until school resumes.

To see the complete story, read the May 13 issue of The Tribune in print or online.