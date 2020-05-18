Badger School District 676 (Minn.) Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, April 13, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM in the Zoom or Gymnasium (room change for extra COVID-19 social-distancing space).

1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M.

1. 1. Opening Statement by Board Chair Regarding General Process for Remote School Board Meeting During COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic School Closure

1. 2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.

1. 3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne

2. Visitors Present/Via Zoom: Gretchen Lee, Ryan Bergeron, and Valerie Truscinski

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to approve the agenda of the April 13, 2020 Regular Board meeting as presented/amended.

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

4. Minutes4.1 A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Christianson approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of March 9, 2020.

Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

5. Consent Agenda

5. 1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Hauger to approve the payment of bills check #60139 through check #60211 for a total of $72,368.92 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted.

Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

6. Additional Agenda Items

7. Communications

7. 1. Superintendent

7. 1. a. Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report (as requested by Board in previous fiscal year, document is provided on a monthly basis).

7. 1. b. Summary of SY2020-2021 Academic Calendar Planning ProcessRequirements to meet or exceed statutory minimums for number of instructional hours and minimum number of student instructional contact daysBadger Education Association (BEA) of Teachers provided input on their preference of three different calendar options

7. 1. c. Substitute Part-Time Cleaner: Nellie Hagen has been serving as the primary sub since February 24, 2020 and has subbed continually up to the present even through the COVID-19 school closure. Recommendation for Long-Term Sub compensation is Agenda Item 9.5Her consecutive days of substituting has gone beyond the “short-call” sub status and she should be compensated differently as a long-term substitute for days of service dating back to Monday, February 24, 2020 for days worked as well as for days to be scheduled for work as needed through the end of May 2020Recommend $15.35 per hour (Step 9 for SY19-20)

7. 1. d. Request to explore establishing a Badger Substitute Shuttle Driver Pay different from regular Badger Shuttle Route Pay in the future (Unfinished Business due to lack of need during COVID-19 Pandemic School Closure).Since the closing of the Middle River School building has the Joint Sports Board explored reducing Shuttle Driver Pay due to less mileage, less stops and less drive time? Was 2 drivers and now there is 1. Superintendent Ricke stated the pay was brought up due to an employee request.

7. 1. e. Update of Employment Opportunity Vacancies

7. 1. f. Opening of Bids received for Annual Audit Services for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Award (Selection of Provider) will be Agenda Item 9.1

7. 1. g. Group Health Insurance Renewal Information Virtual Meeting Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AMShena Brandt (Business Manager), Gretchen Lee (President of BEA), Lisa Erickson (Insurance Committee), Ashley Lambert (Insurance Committee) and Kevin Ricke (Supt.) will participateThis is a non-bidding yearWe will find out premium amount changes

7. 1. h. Request to explore additional compensation for Selected Special Education Paraprofessionals for intense personal care and/or subjection to higher stress physical or emotional environment as determined by the District in the future.Member Swenson asked how many times we are going to adjust pay? Is it going to continue to be on a monthly basis? Why do we go through negotiations then? Member Hauger agreed with Member Swenson, but also indicated that the non-certified employees do not have a bargaining unit like the BEA. He stated we don’t want to lose a good employee because they are not compensated like they should be.Superintendent Ricke stated this request is due to increased Workers Compensation claims. There are schools that provide paras additional pay if they provide an intensive care service or work with a student with higher needs

7. 2. Dean of Students

7. 2. a. Student Enrollment

7. 2. b. Activities & Events? Suspended due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic Executive Orders

7. 3. Business Manager

7. 3. a. Update on Interest Earning Rates for Certificate of Deposits.

The Badger School District currently has a 12 month $200,000.00 CD at Border State Bank at 2.15%. Renewal Rate Options are:12 month CD at 1.05%24 month CD at 1.10%The Badger School District currently has an 18 month $203,725.59 CD at Citizens State Bank at 2.01%. Renewal Rate Options are:12 month CD at 1.40%24 month CD at 1.05%

8. Reports

8. 1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to accept Cash Report through March 31, 2020 subject to audit.

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

8. 2. Accept Donations: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger, to accept the following donation(s):

Stuck on Reading Activity to Library. $120

Gerald Wilhelmi to Class of 2021 $100

Northwestern MN Manufacturers Assn to First Robotics $500

Central Boiler to First Robotics $250

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote..

9. Proposed Resolutions April 13, 2020

9. 1. Award Audit Services: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to award Brady Martz the Audit Services bid for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

9. 2. Adoption of School Calendar: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to adopt the 2020-2021 School Calendar (Option1) as presented.

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

9. 3. Accept FMLA Request: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Christianson to accept Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) request for Health/Physical Education Teacher for First Quarter of SY2020-2021.

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

9. 4. Approve Advertising for Long-Term Health & Phy Ed Teacher Sub: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve advertising for a Health/Phy Ed Teacher Long-Term Substitute for First Quarter of SY2020-2021.

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

9. 5. Approve Long-Term Sub for Part-Time Cleaner Position: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to approve Nellie Hagen has long-term sub for the Part-Time Cleaner position retro-actively for days served since February 24, 2020 to the present, and for remaining days needed through the end of May 31, 2020 at $15.35/hour (Step 9).

Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote.

9. 6. Approve renewal of a $200,000 Certificate of Deposit from Border

State Bank at 12 months and 1.05%.

Motion by Member Hauger, Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C.

9. 7. Approve renewal of a $203,725.59 Certificate of Deposit from Citizens

State Bank at 12 months and 1.40%.

Motion by Member Christianson, Seconded by Member Hauger. U.C.

10. Adjourn

A motion was made by Member Dostal, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 8:32 P.M. U.C.Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- May 11, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane,

Chairperson

(May 20, 2020)