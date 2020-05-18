Evelyn Kline, 88, of Karlstad, MN and formerly of Strandquist, MN, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Karlstad Senior Living Center.

A graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the English Cemetery at Strandquist, MN with Pastor Caitlin Jensen, officiating.

Evelyn Louise Kline, the daughter of Elmer L. and Ora H. (Kern) Kline, was born June 7, 1931 in Iowa. She grew up and attended school in Iowa and moved to Strandquist, MN with her family. She lived most of her life in Strandquist. She moved to Oakwood Homes in Karlstad in 2003. Later she moved into the Karlstad Senior Living Center.

She is survived by one sister, Shirley (David) Hahn of Ely, MN and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Sr. and Ora Kline, two sisters, Clarice and Ruth Kline, and three brothers, James, Robert and Elmer Kline Jr.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN.