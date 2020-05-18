Jack Frank Przekwas was born on March 20, 2020 to his parents Mark and Megan Przekwas. They were so proud and excited to add a little boy to the mix. From the beginning, Jack was such a good sleeper and rocked at nursing. His long toes and fingers portrayed the big boy he was one day going to be. Jack loved going camping at Grandpa’s gravel pit, going for car rides, being snuggled, kissed and loved on by his big sisters, Belle and Lucy. The mornings were always our favorite time of the day, as Jack would wake up, eat and then lay between Mom and Dad as they stared at him, waiting for sisters Belle and Lucy to join shortly. The girls would come running into Mom and Dad’s room, jump on the bed and ask for Jack right away. They thought he was “so cute”, and we’d all sit there for long periods of time just staring at how amazing he was. On Thursday, May 14, 2020 Jack was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus, standing with His arms wide open. Jack is survived by his parents Mark and Megan; big sisters Belle and Lucy; Grandparents Joe and Heidi Olsonawski, Robert and Carmen Przekwas; Great-Grandparents Doug and Candy Nelson and Marjorie Przekwas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jack Frank Przekwas infant son of Mark and Megan Przekwas of Lancaster, Minnesota passed at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Private services will be held at Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Lancaster at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.