Linda Andersen

“A place of pristine or abundant natural beauty,” is Merriam-Webster’s partial definition of Eden.

What a perfect name for a greenhouse – especially if an owner’s name happens to be Eden. Meet Eden and Paul Johnson of rural Lake Bronson, who have recently begun The Garden of Eden Greenhouse, northeast of Lake Bronson, at 3923 240th Street.

They opened May 1 but, in an effort to honor social distancing regulations, have been doing business through curbside pick up and their delivery service (the latter of which has been free in Kittson County).

Beautifully blooming flowers and healthy looking vegetable plants grow in their spacious planthouse. Five colors of geraniums, eight colors of begonias, snapdragons, marigolds and zinnias are just a sampling of choices of pots and packs of flowers. They also sell hanging baskets of flowers.

A list of their vegetable plant offerings includes ten varieties of tomatoes, ground cherries, three varieties of onions, cauliflower, two varieties of cabbage, broccoli, kale, three varieties of lettuce and eight varieties of peppers.

They also sell seeds in bulk for many common vegetables and herbs, including (but not limited to) green beans, corn, peas, beets, lettuce, pumpkins, squash, watermelons, dill and cilantro. In addition, they have onion bulbs and seed potatoes.

The Johnsons say the greenhouse has been a “team effort” between the two of them, with Paul being the “head carpenter” and beginning that work this past June. Eden planted most of the flowers and they worked together planting other seeds, a project that began on March 1. They purchased their geraniums and begonias as plugs (small-sized seedlings grown in trays) from Park Seed Wholesale.

They began their seeds in trays in a lighted germination cabinet in their storefront area, a part of the greenhouse business, which Paul says will be “this summer’s final task.” The installation of a counter, cash register and bathrooms are still projects to be completed.

