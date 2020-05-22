The 2020 Roseau County Fair cancelled

It is with deep regret and sadness the Roseau County Agricultural Society (Roseau County Fair Board) has cancelled the 2020 Fair set for July 19-24. Given the restrictions concerning the COVID 19 pandemic including; social distancing, wearing masks, disinfecting, seating and all things done to run a somewhat normal fair, it is apparent it would be impossible to host the fair this summer. The restrictions are in place and will continue through the foreseeable future in relation to large group gatherings like the county fair. With the cancelling of the fair, we are also cancelling all use of the fairgrounds by outside groups for the summer.

The health and safety of our entire community, guests, volunteers, vendors and exhibitors is our top priority. With this in mind we cannot risk people becoming ill in connection with a large scale gathering such as the county fair.

Although we are cancelling the 2020 fair, we are making plans for a bigger and better fair in 2021. Improvements and maintenance will continue to happen this summer on the grounds in preparation for next year’s fair. The restriction on gathering due to COVID-19 is a temporary condition and we expect the county fair will return with vigor once the pandemic abates. The Roseau County Fair is one of the best in state and the board is planning to continue this tradition in the future. 2020 would have been the 114th county fair and we expect to have 114 more.

We would like to thank the community, guests, vendors, volunteers, exhibitors and sponsors for their continued support. We will get through this together and have a more robust fair in the future.

The 2021 Roseau County Fair is scheduled for July 18 to 23 and we hope to see everyone at the fair next year!