Chad (Carl) Brovold, 74

Chad Brovold was the eldest son of Jean and Roger Brovold. His mother Jean was a longtime memberof University Lutheran Church of Hope. Chad was four years old when his father, Roger, died in 1951. His life was greatly impacted by his father’s death at such a young age. He was grateful for the tremendous effort his mother made in raising him and his siblings and keeping the household going after that. His mother, Jean, passed away December 24, 2018.

Following his graduation from college, Chad moved to Los Angeles, CA to become a stock broker in charge of international investments for Teledyne, Inc. He returned to Minneapolis to work for Norwest bank in the 1980s. Later, he was self-employed as a day trader.

Chad is described as a highly intelligent, sensitive and generous man. He was an accomplished musician and composer, playing piano, clarinet and oboe. He wrote scripts for TV—including an episode of the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Chad died from complications of COPD on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was 74 years old. Chad will be dearly missed by his brother Tom (Ann) Brovold, Hayward, WI; his sister Sharol Tamburro (Tom Knutson, Owatonna, MN; eight nieces and nephews and several dear friends.

At his request, no memorial services are planned. His cremains will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the Manhattan Beach pier, his favorite place.

“Peace is my parting gift to you, my own peace, such as the world cannot give. Set your troubled hearts at rest, and banish your fears.” John 14:27