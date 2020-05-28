Doris Kranz, 92

Doris Kranz died on May 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Doris was born and raised in Greenbush, Minnesota. She married Gilbert Nicholas Kranz and they raised 5 children, Gayle, Gilbert, Gary, Gerald and Gordon in Fargo, ND. Doris Kranz died on May 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Doris was born and raised in Greenbush, Minnesota. She married Gilbert Nicholas Kranz and they raised 5 children, Gayle, Gilbert, Gary, Gerald and Gordon in Fargo, ND.

Doris was active at the Cathedral of St. Mary for 60 plus years. She loved praying the rosary and attending daily Mass in her later years.

She was an expert at ceramics and loved creating beautiful things. She relished watching old movies.

Her passion was bridge and she was good at it, really, really good at it. She embraced technology. Because she was hard of hearing, e-mail was a great blessing for her.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Nicholas, sons, Gilbert C. and Gary, and a daughter-in-law Renee Kranz (Gerald). Doris is survived by 3 children. Gayle (Duane) Noraker, Gerald, and Gordon (Terri). She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Doris’s Funeral will be at the Cathedral of St. Mary on May 29th at 10am. Viewing is before Mass from

9-10. Everyone attending must wear a mask and sit in the designated pews. Please respect these COVID-19 guidelines.

Memorials may be sent to the Cathedral of St. Mary in Fargo, ND or the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Greenbush, MN.