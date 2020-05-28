STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 39-PR-20-87

ESTATE OF

Gregory A. Pekkala

DECEDENT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

FOREIGN PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA

Notice is given that Blake T. Pekkala, residing at 9514 Unity Lane, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, is the domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the Estate of Gregory A. Pekkala, a deceased resident in the State of Iowa.

On May 14, 2020, the Personal Representative filed with the court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota with accordance of Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that Any Minnesota Creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days of the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

Dated: May 18, 2020

Courtney Hauert, Deputy Court Administrator

Attorney For Personal Representative

THE ROSHA LEGAL GROUP, PLLC

Valorie C. Rosha, Esq.

2160 West Wayzata Blvd.

Long Lake, MN 55356

Direct Dial: 612.384.8530

Fax: 952.378.2818

E-Mail: [email protected]

Publish May 27, June 3, 2020