Lake of the Woods School District #390 (Baudette, Minn.) Proceedings/April 27, 2020

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390

April 27, 2020

Board of Education Meeting, 7:00 PM

Remotely Via Zoom, YouTube Live

Call to Order by Chairperson Trask at 7:49 PM

Pledge of Allegiance

Members present: Chair Corryn Trask, Vice Chair Robyn Sonstegard, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Tim Lyon, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Jeff Birchem

Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, High School Principal Brian Novak

Motion by Lyon second by Sonstegard to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Birchem to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements, Approval of Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments

Resignations

Rob Perala- Science Teacher, Robotics coach

Colleen Stanton- Kindergarten Teacher

Appointments

Jeremy Weiland – Social Studies Teacher

Nashya Vesley – Special Education Teacher

Lyon stated “Thank you to Colleen.” Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Trask asked if there were any Board Presenters, there were none.

Chair Trask asked if there were any Written Communications, there were none.

Old Business

Motion by Ellis Second by Lyon to approve the Third Reading and Adoption of Policies:

Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety Policy

REMOVAL of Policy 423A: Activity Passes for School Staff

REMOVAL of Policy 402A: Non-discrimination / HIPPA

Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Johnson second by Lyon to approve the Second Reading of Policy 524: Internet Acceptable Use and Safety. Motion passes unanimously.

New Business

Motion by Ellis second by Birchem to approve FY21 Achievement & Integration Budget. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Johnson second by Sonstegard to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-23 to accept $200 donation from Moose Club of Baudette for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-24 to accept $25 donation from Marilyn Erickson for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Sonstegard to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-25 to accept $100 donation from The First Congregational Church of Baudette for Angel Fund. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem second by Johnson to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-26 to accept $200 donation from Cenex of Baudette for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-27 to accept $2,600 donation from LakeWood Regional Healthcare Foundation for ADA Filtered Water Stations Project. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Sonstegard second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-28 to accept $50 donation from Gretchen Mehmel and Jeffrey Birchem for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-29 to accept $140 donation from Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Baudette donation for Backpack Program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-30 to accept $50 donation from Carol and Roger Birkeland for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-31 to accept $100 donation from VFW Auxiliary Post #723 for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Johnson second by Birchem to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-32 to accept $100 donation from American Legion Auxiliary of Baudette for Backpack Program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-33 to accept $50 donation from American Legion Auxiliary of Baudette for Ticket to Read Program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Johnson to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-34 to accept $50 donation from Brian and Joyce Palm for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to adopt Resolution 2019/2020-35 to accept $500 donation from Lake of the Woods County for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to approve Herc-u-lift annual inspection quote. Lyon questions “Why does it need to be done by this company now if we had been doing it in house.” Motion passes unanimously.

Motion byJohnson second by Ellis to approve the Contract Interquest Detection Canines® effective September 2020 through May 2021. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Trask asked if there was any other business, there was none.

Adjourn by Chair Trask at 8:17PM

Corryn Trask, Chair

Lynnette Ellis, Clerk

Publish May 27, 2020