Robert Francis Rivard, 65

Robert Francis Rivard, better known as Bob, died in Roseville, CA on the morning of April 26, 2020 from a cardiac arrest. He was the youngest son of Earl (Bud) and Myrtle O’Neill Rivard. Bob was born in Baudette on July 27, 1954. He attended school there and later moved to CA to find work. He worked in construction with his older brother, Bill, for a time in the San Jose, CA area. It was here that he met his future wife, Rhonda Cote, whom he married in Reno, NV on Dec. 30, 1988. Bob and Rhonda made their home in the Bay area for several years before moving to Grass Valley, and then to Rocklin, CA. They had one daughter, Crystal Marie, born in 1989. Bob was a custodian at a junior high school for many years before his retirement. Bob had a love of restoring old cars and was one of the best story tellers. He always had a story to tell. He loved his grandson, Drake, as the two of them were like two peas in a pod. Bob is survived by his wife, Rhonda, daughter Crystal (Mrs. Tom Dawson), his two grandsons, Drake and Kai; and his five older siblings: Carol Birkeland (Roger) of Baudette, Marlyss Hernandez (Herm) of Freeport, FL, Bill Rivard (Phyllis) of Baudette, Ron Rivard (Joann) of Lake Tahoe, CA, and Dale Rivard (Janet) of Prior Lake, MN. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A virtual memorial video will be shown for the family on May 16. Bob’s remains will be cremated and scattered over the waters of Hawaii at a later date.