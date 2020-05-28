School District #363 (Minn.) Invitation for Fuel and Bread Quotations and Milk Bids

ISD #363: Invitation for Fuel and Bread Quotations and Milk Bids

ISD #363 is seeking sealed quotations for furnishing gasoline, diesel fuel, propane and fuel oil to both the Northome and Indus Schools; for wood pellets for the Northome School only; for bread products for both the Northome and Indus Schools; and sealed bids for milk products for both the Northome and Indus Schools for the time period covering 7/1/20-6/30/21. The bids/quotations will be accepted in the Superintendent’s Office, Northome, MN until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. The School Board will award the bids/quotations at the regular board meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m in the ITV studio at the Northome and Indus School. The School Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids/quotations. Bid/quotations must be submitted separately for each school.

Full details are on file in the District Office and may be obtained by writing to: ISD #363, Superintendent’s Office, PO Box 465, Northome MN 56661 or calling 218-897-5275 Ext 152 or 153.