Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd held in front of EGF City Hall

Several hundred people showed up for a candlelight vigil for George Floyd on in front of the East Grand Forks City hall Saturday night.

The event was listed on Facebook events and was described as being organized by Devon Pope snd that it will be “socially distanced in memory of Mr. Floyd and the African American civilians that are victims of police brutality each year. It will start at Nine pm where we will organzine and wait for a small Speech and group Prayer at Ten.”

The posting stressed “This will be a PEACEFUL event please do not attend if you intend to cause unwanted trouble. We are honoring the life of Mr. Floyd!”

As the situation surrounding similar rallies in Fargo deteriorated the organizers took to the event post to again stress that this was a peaceful vigil.

George Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest as he pleaded with the officer. The incident was recorded on video by several bystanders and quickly went viral.