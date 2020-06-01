Allan L. Nelson, 80

Allan L. Nelson died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 80 years old. Allan was born on May 24, 1940, in Stephen, MN to William and Dagny (Hanson) Nelson. He was the youngest of five siblings, growing up on a farm near Karlstad, MN. He met the love of his life, Sharon, while still in high school, and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1958. They married in 1961. Several years later he attended Moler Barber College in Fargo. After starting out at Wilson’s Barber Shop, he opened his own business and operated The Barber Hut on Main Avenue in West Fargo for over 30 years. He was appointed to the State Board of Barber Examiners and loved connecting with other barbers in the state.

Al the barber was a good listener who made genuine connections with a wide range of people. His shop was a place where memories were made, from first haircuts to hearing all the newest jokes. His loyal dog Clifford accompanied him to work for years. He was patient, kind, and utterly honest. He was quick witted and funny, but never at another’s expense.

Allan cherished and supported his children and grandchildren and was so proud of them all. His hobbies included golf, golf, and golf, and his hole-in-one at Maple River was a highlight. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was in a bowling league. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church and was active for years in Lions Club and Exchange Club. Allan and Sharon were instrumental in starting PFLAG in the FM area, making a huge difference in the lives of so many.

Allan is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Sheree Weisz, Heidi Wrenson, and Steve Nelson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emerald Weisz (Jeremy LeBlanc), Radek Weisz (Zach Terres), Evelyn Wrenson, and Ruby Beckman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Donald, William (Maxine), James, and June Nelson; his beloved in-laws Harry and Evelyn Schmidt, and a nephew Bradley Nelson.

Private Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Faith † Journey Lutheran Church – Downtown Campus, West Fargo. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/faithjourneyWF

Public Graveside Service: Following the church service, a procession to Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo, will leave from the parking lot of the church. Please feel free to attend, but the family requests all wear masks and follow COVID 19 social distancing recommendations.

