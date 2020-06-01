Ardith Waage, 78, of Greenbush, Minnesota passed away at Greenbush Manor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ardith Joyce Forst was born June 17, 1941 in Poplar Grove Township of Roseau County, Minnesota to Arthur and Rose (Hynek) Forst. Ardy was baptized at Klondike Lutheran Church in Strathcona and confirmed there on October 28, 1956. She attended the Benwood Country School at Grass Lake through the eighth grade and graduated from Greenbush High School in 1959. On June 20, 1959 she was united in marriage to Vernon Waage at Badger, Minnesota. Ardy and Vernon settled in Greenbush and raised their family there. Ardy worked at the Greenbush Nursing Home for 33 years. Vernon passed away on November 24, 2011. She was a member of United Lutheran Church in Greenbush. On a sunny summer day, you could find her out mowing her lawn; the “Lawn Ranger” rides again! Family meant everything to Ardy. Holidays where everyone especially enjoyed her popcorn balls, fudge, cookies and potato salad. Outings and adventures as the “Three Musketeers”. If you were sick or needed advice, she was there.

Family members include her children, Kevin (Sherri) Waage, Scott (Becky) Waage, Doreen Waage and Kurt Waage all of Greenbush; grandchildren, Amber, Tyler, Mallory, Allison, Walker, Ashton and Tessa; great grandchildren, Katie Rose, Alyssa, Alexxa, Adam, Alanna, Averee, Olivia, Elleana, Bodhi, Blayke, Kanon and Aubre; and a sister, Beverly (Joe) Swanson, Fergus Falls, Minn. Ardy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; a son, Alan; sisters, Delores and Beatrice and brothers, Dennis and Gene.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in United Free Lutheran Church, Greenbush. Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, rural Greenbush. Visitation will be held at United Lutheran Church on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Rev. David Niemela, presiding. Casket bearers will be Ardy’s grandchildren. Please follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. Gieseke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gieseke Funeral Chapel