City of Baudette, Minn./Public Hearing Notice

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF BAUDETTE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/PLANNING COMMISSION

The Baudette Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission hearing at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Baudette VFW meeting room located at 204 International Drive NE. The board will consider the following request:

Kevin Scharfencamp 413 2nd Avenue SE

Lots 1-6 Blk 15

East Beaudette

61.5415.010

at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent of attorney, in opposition to or support of the proposed rezoning application. Written responses must be received by the City Clerk’s office at P.O. Box 548 Baudette, MN 56623 no later than 3:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020. For more information contact the Zoning Administrator, Tom Eaton at 218-395-0102.

Publish June 3, 2020