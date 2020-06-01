City of Williams, Minn./Notice to adjoining property owners and city officials

NOTICE TO ADJOINING PROPERTY OWNERS AND CITY OFFICIALS

An application has been submitted by Michael and Elizabeth Huerd for a conditional use permit as specified in the City of Williams Zoning Ordinance on property described as:

205 Meloney Avenue, Williams, MN

A public hearing will be held by the Williams City Council at 6:00 PM on June 8th. The hearing will be held at 250 Main Street (Williams City Hall), in Williams Minnesota. At which time and place you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent of attorney, in opposition to or support of the proposed conditional use permit application. Written comment can be submitted to City of Williams, PO Box 98, Williams, MN 56686.

The application, if approved, would authorize: A change of the property classification from C (Commercial) to R/C (Residential/Commercial).

Leslie Nicholson

City Clerk Administrator

Publish June 3, 2020