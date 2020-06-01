Dorothy Hasbargen, 89

A Graveside Service for Dorothy Hasbargen of Baudette, MN will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN. Dorothy passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 89 at the LakeWood Care Center in Baudette, MN.

Dorothy Eva Winrow, Anderson, Hasbargen, age 89, was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Dorothy was born January 25, 1931 in Hackett Township to Dustin & Opal Winrow. In 1948 she graduated high school in Baudette and shortly after danced her way in to Chuck Anderson’s life. They married in 1949 and two children were born in to this union: Melba Anderson Payne and Mike Anderson. 3 years after Chuck’s passing, Dorothy found love and companionship with Alvin Hasbargen. That union brought 7 stepchildren: Clarence, Denton, Wayne, Kit, Roseann and Robin Hasbargen. Dorothy’s unconditional love was given to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren by time spent together on the farm, sewing, knitting, gardening, canning, shucking corn, feeding baby calves and the list goes on.

In one of the many ways that Dorothy shared her love was by having an extra plate ready for anyone that walked through her door. She would have a ready homemade meal, made from scratch buns and her famous angel food cake with strawberries. Dorothy was an avid story teller. Her memories of childhood, family and friends will live on for generations.

A very special thank you to CHI hospital and LakeWood Care Center staff. We are so grateful for your love and care of Dorothy over the many years she lived at the Arc and in to her last days.

“You told me once that you felt like you had two different lives. I can certainly understand that, as you had many good years with Chuck and then many more good years with Alvin. You have two beautiful families. LIFE HAS BEEN GOOD.”