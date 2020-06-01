Ellen Grace (Lee) Savolainen, 95, took her last breath on earth on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born in Calumet to Chris and Agnes Lee on December 3, 1924. When she was four years old, her family moved to a farm in Williams, MN, where she was surrounded by a large extended family. Ellen was active in school, 4H Club and Sunday School. Both of her parents died on the same day when she was just 15 years old. Ellen moved in with relatives and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1942 and

then Minneapolis Business College. After working for several years, she met her brother’s Navy buddy, Reuben. They were married on June 30, 1946 and made their home in Nashwauk, where they raised their five children. Ellen especially enjoyed family time at their cabin at Swan Lake, her many friends on bowling and bocce

ball teams (which she participated in until she was 91), baking and sewing quilts to give as gifts. She was an active member of the Nashwauk United Methodist Church and the former Golden Age Club.

She was preceded in death by Reuben, her husband of 68 years, in 2015; her sons Todd in 2003 and Ray in 2016; an infant grandson, Anthony Carruth; her parents, sisters Esther Lee and Loraine (Lee) Church, and brother Ray (Leitha) Lee.

Ellen is survived by her son David (Carol), and daughters Joen (Denny) Blomberg and Jill (Tim) Carruth, daughters-in-law Georgene (Bruce) Gustin, and Suzanne Savolainen. She cherished her 11 grandchildren, Craig, Jeff, Eric, Adam and Micki Savolainen, Amy Campbell, Tyge and Brian Blomberg, Amanda Oswald, and Timmy and Travis Carruth; and her 15 beloved great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Zach, Adelyn,

Grayson, and Emilia Savolainen; Katie, RJ, and George Campbell; Jafet, Lark, Aven and Selah Blomberg; Hanah White, and Judson Oswald. Throughout her life she loved and enjoyed her many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks are extended to her nephew, Steve Dasovich, Dr. Thompson, the Fairview Range Hospice team and the dear ladies of her church. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.