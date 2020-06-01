STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 39-PR-12-84

In Re: ESTATE OF

John C. Grund

DECEDENT

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF

WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS (ANCILLARY PROCEEDING)

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated June 6, 2012, and separate writing under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be ehard by the Court after proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gordon R. Hoversland, whose address is: 255 SW 173rd, Beaverton, Oregon 97006, as Ancillary Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has the power to administer the Estate in Minnesota including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Courtney Hauert, Court Administrator

Attorney For Ancillary Personal Representative

Chelsea E. Nelson – #0398296

Anderson Law Offices, PA

PO Box 430, Warroad, MN 56763

Telephone: 218-386-1040/Fax: 218-386:3129

E-mail: [email protected]

Publish June 3, 10, 2020