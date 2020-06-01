Iris (Fristad) Hannemann, 79

obit pic

Iris (Fristad) Hannemann

Iris Elaine Hannemann passed away in her sleep on May 11, 2020. She was just one

week shy from celebrating her 80th birthday.

On May 18, 1940, Iris was born at home to Veranna (Hannigan), and Adolph M. Fristad

in Carp, MN. She was the 6th child in a family of 8. Iris attended Carp school until the

6th grade when the family moved to Baudette. She graduated from Baudette High

School with the class of 1958. That summer she moved to Illinois and then Georgia

where she worked and resided with an older sister and family. She returned to Baudette

a year later and worked at Tom’s Cafe. This is where she met her future husband,

Erwin (Bod) Hannemann, who was stationed at the local 692nd Air Force Base. Bud

and Iris were married on April 2, 1960 at the First Lutheran Church in Baudette. They

had two children, Debra and Douglas . Being a milaary family, they moved and lived in

many different states over the next several years, spendjng most of those years in

Tacoma.W A., untli Bude nded his militaryc areer.

Iris was a housewife and a stay at home mom, with the exception of working a few

years at a medical clinic in Tacoma, as a receptionist Eventually a new job for her

husband took them to southern California where they lived until 2006. While living there

she loved playing cards wah her lady friends and enjoyed being on a bowling team. Her

young grandchildren were the light of her life, visiting them often either in Washington or

bringing them to California. Iris was able to take advantage of traveling to Germany and

Switzertand with her husband while he was there on work assignments . Upon retirement

they moved to Cloudcroft, NM, where they built their retirement dream home. Iris

always looked forward to the many trips made back home to Baudette for 2-3 weeks

‘lisit with family and to attend d ass reunions. Iris was a fun loving person,. had a great

sense of humor. enjoyed reading, was a good cook and baker. She loved her family and

enjoyed giving gifts to all. She will be dearty missed by those who knew and loved her.

Iris is survived by her husband, Erwin (Bod) Hannemann and a daug hter, Debra (David)

Wiley, of Albuquerque , NM; two grandchildren, Scott (Lexi Gault) of Colorado Springs.

CO. and Adam Wiley, Albuquerque, NM; one great-grandaughter, Eliana Wiley; two

sisters, Grace Hat1ow. Bemidji. MN. and Karen (Ron} Streed of Baudette; one brother,

Ervin (Cheryl) Fristad, Crystal, MN; brothers -in-law. Henry Kile, Columbus, GA and Walt

Babineau, Rice Lake, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, Iris was pteeeded in death by her son, Douglas, in

2014; two sisters. Donna Babineau and Shirtey Kile; two brothers, Adolph 8. Fristad

and Vernon Fristad; sister-in-law. Lorna (Johnson} Frist.ada nd brother-in-law Robert

Harlow.

A small funeral service was held on May 20th. at the Alamogordo Funeral Home in

Alamogordo, NM. Cremation to follow with ashes to be buried at a later date in Elm

Par1<C emetery. Baudette, MN.